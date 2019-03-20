Live stream has ended

CLO Symposium Spring 2019

43:02

7 Lessons I've Learned From the World's Greatest Entrepreneurs

Guy Raz is the prolific host, creator, and editorial director of three NPR podcasts, including two of its most popular ones: TED Radio Hour and How I Built This. In 2017,

March 20th, 2019
24:23

From LMS to Ecosystem: Going Beyond Implementation

This session will cover the keys to a successful learning ecosystem. Using a case study, we will discuss what should happen in year two, three and beyond to nurture an environment where learning and performance support are embedded into users' daily

March 21st, 2019
51:46

The Mind of the 21st Century Leader: Core Strategies for Business Success

Mindfulness, selflessness and compassion are leadership qualities critical to creating high performing, people-centered organizations. This is the conclusion of research conducted with more 35,000 global leaders from companies like Microsoft, Google,

March 21st, 2019
59:40

CLO Breakfast Club Podcast Taping with Jim Woolsey of DAU

Joining us for today's live taping of the Chief Learning Officer Breakfast Club Podcast will be Jim Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University.

March 21st, 2019
48:47

The Role of CLO: What’s Next?

The Future role of the CLO study will give you a snapshot of the current challenges, development, performance and competencies of CLOs today and where the role is headed.

March 21st, 2019

