CLO Symposium Spring 2019
7 Lessons I've Learned From the World's Greatest Entrepreneurs
Guy Raz is the prolific host, creator, and editorial director of three NPR podcasts, including two of its most popular ones: TED Radio Hour and How I Built This. In 2017,
From LMS to Ecosystem: Going Beyond Implementation
This session will cover the keys to a successful learning ecosystem. Using a case study, we will discuss what should happen in year two, three and beyond to nurture an environment where learning and performance support are embedded into users' daily
The Mind of the 21st Century Leader: Core Strategies for Business Success
Mindfulness, selflessness and compassion are leadership qualities critical to creating high performing, people-centered organizations. This is the conclusion of research conducted with more 35,000 global leaders from companies like Microsoft, Google,
CLO Breakfast Club Podcast Taping with Jim Woolsey of DAU
Joining us for today's live taping of the Chief Learning Officer Breakfast Club Podcast will be Jim Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University.